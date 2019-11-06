06 Nov 2019

Rapid Assessment of Market Report Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam region, Tanzania (May 2019)

Report
from Tanzania Red Cross Society
Published on 25 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.16 MB)

Background of the Crisis

The flooding has caused mass displacement of people who hosted by friends and others in the temporary public building centres, mainly schools, mosques, churches. There is a widespread destruction of physical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, some of which have been completely damaged/broken, halting physical communication between neighbouring places within and outside the municipal. The flooding has swept away house belongings.

In order to design the most appropriate response to assist those who affected by flood, staffs and volunteers of the TRCS had to assess the needs of the shock-affected people and local markets to decide how these needs are best addressed. Floods can severely limit the functioning of market systems and marketplaces and, consequently, have a strong negative impact on people’s capacity to access commodities that are essential for their lives and livelihoods.

Since markets play a central role in the lives and livelihoods of people, they should be taken into account when assessing the needs of a shockaffected population and evaluating how they are best addressed.

Market information would allow Tanzania Red Cross teams to determine the bestsuited modality of response to assist the flood affected population considering the state of the relevant markets.

The following therefore were the objectives for the market assessments:

i. Assess the impact of the floods on critical markets in the most affected wards at Kinondoni.

ii. Establish the key commodities and their trends in prices.

iii. Establish preferred modality and preferred mechanism of intervention from the shock.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.