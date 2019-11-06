Rapid Assessment of Market Report Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam region, Tanzania (May 2019)

Background of the Crisis

The flooding has caused mass displacement of people who hosted by friends and others in the temporary public building centres, mainly schools, mosques, churches. There is a widespread destruction of physical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, some of which have been completely damaged/broken, halting physical communication between neighbouring places within and outside the municipal. The flooding has swept away house belongings.

In order to design the most appropriate response to assist those who affected by flood, staffs and volunteers of the TRCS had to assess the needs of the shock-affected people and local markets to decide how these needs are best addressed. Floods can severely limit the functioning of market systems and marketplaces and, consequently, have a strong negative impact on people’s capacity to access commodities that are essential for their lives and livelihoods.

Since markets play a central role in the lives and livelihoods of people, they should be taken into account when assessing the needs of a shockaffected population and evaluating how they are best addressed.

Market information would allow Tanzania Red Cross teams to determine the bestsuited modality of response to assist the flood affected population considering the state of the relevant markets.

The following therefore were the objectives for the market assessments:

i. Assess the impact of the floods on critical markets in the most affected wards at Kinondoni.

ii. Establish the key commodities and their trends in prices.

iii. Establish preferred modality and preferred mechanism of intervention from the shock.