Qatar Fund for Development signs a memorandum of understanding with The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to provide Education for over 35,500 out of School Children, in cooperation with the Education Above All Foundation

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to improve the provision of equitable access to and retention in quality education for 35,732 primary school-aged out-of- school children in Zanzibar.

The three-year project, to be rolled out across all eleven districts of Zanzibar, will be implemented by UNICEF in partnership with Education Above All Foundation’s (EAA) Educate A Child programme and The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGoZ).

The project will employ five key strategic interventions to address barriers to a quality education such as, improving community sensitization, enrolment drives and attendance; Improving school infrastructure through construction and refurbishment of community-initiated classrooms and gender-sensitive WASH facilities; Strengthening the quality of teaching and learning in schools; Expanding the mentorship and life skills programmes, including strengthening girls’ education and empowerment through safe spaces.

“Education is the most important element in the life as without education, a community cannot flourish. The globe has faced and is still facing many challenges when it comes to educating children. With rising conflicts & natural Disasters, more children are left out of school and are not given the basic right to build themselves.” Said H.E. Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General, QFFD.

“Qatar Fund for Development prioritizes supporting vulnerable communities and in close collaboration with Education Above All Foundation, we strive to facilitate access to quality education for all. We are proud to announce with EAA our contribution amounting to more than $3 million for a three-year period to support access to quality education for all in Zanzibar.” Added H.E. Al-Kuwari.

“The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training values the support that will have significant and positive impact on the education system in Zanzibar. This new and collaborative approach will enable the enrolment of tens of thousands of our children into a quality primary education, therefore strengthening their opportunities for a more sustainable future for themselves, their families and our community.” Said the Honourable Simai Mohammed Said, The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar’s Minister of Education and Vocational Training.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership through further bilateral agreements between The Untied Republic of Tanzania, The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and The State of Qatar.” The Minister added.

Mr Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of the Education Above All Foundation, said: “We are delighted to participate in today’s MoU signing between QFFD and The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, which sets in motion, comprehensive educational and social interventions to enrol children who are otherwise missing out on an education.

In line with our commitment to address the complex barriers out of school children face around the world, this project ties together strategic approaches – from the classroom to community campaigns – that ensure equitable access to learning and a path out of poverty.”

QFFD, with the support of its strategic partner, EAA, is contributing to the mission of providing education facilities to developing countries and helping students to enrol in education. In line with the State of Qatar’s support for education, which includes the Fund’s vision of giving hope and promoting peace and justice through sustainable and comprehensive development.