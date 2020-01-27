Participatory Assessment Kibondo, Tanzania, 07-21 February 2019

Executive summary

Assessment Objectives

The purpose of Participatory Assessment is to reinforce UNHCR’s longstanding commitment to ensuring that people are at the centre of all that we do. This requires that we apply an age, gender, and diversity (AGD) approach to all aspects of our work. Through this Policy, we aim to ensure that persons of concern (PoCs) can enjoy their rights on an equal footing and participate meaningfully in the decisions that affect their lives, families, and communities. In Kibondo Sub Office, the assessment covered Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps and the host communities in Kibondo and Kakonko Districts of Tanzania. The goal of the AGD assessment is to ensure that the protection lens is used in designing assistance and service programme. The protection risks and gaps are visible, and will inform the 2020/2021 Tanzania Country Operational Plan and the Refugee Response Plan. The aim of the assessment was therefore to assess the current situation, capacities existing and proposed solutions within the tenets of the current context.

Methods

Field work was conducted during 7 – 21 February 2019, and 537 PoCs participated through semi-structured interviews, focus group discussions, individual interviews and participatory observation sessions. This assessment exercise was conducted by UNHCR in collaboration with partners and actively supported by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, to engage refugees, asylum-seekers and host community members - women, men, girls and boys of different age, gender, and nationality to identify their needs and examine ways to address them.

Key Findings

The key findings and recommendations of the assessment were identified under the following themes:

Key protection needs of PoCs were highlighted as security, limited information to community leaders on arrests and detentions from respective zones, and challenges related to exit permit policy including restriction of freedom of movement, prevents attainment of self-reliance and contributes to arrests for unauthorized movements. Firewood collection and men abandoning their families remains a key concern among the PoCs.

Child Protection and Education emphasized participation of children, decision making and child labour needs more attention since children’s protection needs are on the rise. Education findings highlighted the correlation between poverty and retention in school, in particular an increase in child labour and poverty affects children’ access to education. Neglect and abuse perpetrated by teachers in the schools was raised as a serious concern and needs to be addressed by both the refugee and humanitarian communities. Community Based Protection identified that Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) face discrimination to accessing basic services within the camp because of limited targeted assistance. There is need to improve on community feedback and information sharing to enhance effectiveness of community structures. Shelter main challenges include the lack of construction materials and inadequate housing units to support single families or bachelors in the camp. Shelter issues have become a source of conflict in the camp.

Under, WASH, the main needs were additional support with kits, equipment for storing water, lack of age and disability friendly latrines in the community remains a major gap. Under Health, the key issues are related to referral for specialized treatment and delayed response in emergency cases and treatment due to numerous challenges within the sector. Food and Nutrition: the PoC maintained that they are receiving the same type of food with little variety and also the food distributed is not sufficient for the family. PoC also complained about the low-quality flour distributed.

Livelihoods: PoC sought additional support to enhance their resilience. The closure of markets affected their coping strategy and depleted their savings and business stock. Discussions around repatriation emphasized on the need to consider and avail other durable solutions, including resettlement and local integration.

Other findings of significance to this Age Gender Diversity Policy assessment of 2019 is the involvement with the host community in different sectors such as the common market under livelihoods. The continuous engagement and interactions will enhance peaceful coexistence among refugees and the host community