28 Jan 2019

Norway tops up its donation to UN Tanzania by USD 7 million

Report
from UN Country Team in Tanzania
Published on 25 Jan 2019 View Original

25 January 2019, Kigoma – The Royal Norwegian Embassy has today announced an agreement with the United Nations in Tanzania in which Norway will contribute USD 7 million (approximately Sh. 16 billion) to the UN to support implementation of the Kigoma Joint Programme (KJP) and the National Plan of Action to Combat Violence Against Women and Children. This brings Norway’s total contribution to the United Nation’s current business plan (UNDAP II) to roughly USD 20 million (approximately Sh. 47 billion).

The agreement was officially signed in Kigoma Town in a ceremony between the Ambassador of Norway, H.E. Elisabeth Jacobsen and the Resident Coordinator of the UN system in Tanzania, Mr. Alvaro Rodriguez. The additional support from Norway will enable UN agencies to continue implementing the KJP activities related to ending violence against women and children, youth and women’s economic empowerment, improving water, sanitation and hygiene and; agriculture with the focus on developing local markets. Additionally, the funding will expand UN’s support to the implementation of the government’s National Action Plan to Combat Violence Against Women and Children.

Speaking during the ceremony, Norwegian Ambassador in Tanzania, H.E. Elisabeth Jacobsen underlined the fact that Norway has been a partner of Tanzania for more than 50 years, supporting development in many sectors and various parts of the country. “In Kigoma region it has been important for Norway to support the local communities that are hosting refugees from other parts of Africa - we know that this is key to prevent tension and conflict,” she said. The Ambassador also noted that Norway is a strong supporter of One UN Tanzania and that the Kigoma Joint Programme is bringing this vision forward.

Mr. Rodriguez thanked both the government and the people of the Kingdom of Norway for their sustained support noting that Norway has been a steadfast development partner for UN activities as well as for Tanzania. “Norway has been a strong partner of Tanzania and the United Nations for many decades. Focusing on the needs of vulnerable women, children and youth, these resources will make an important contribution to address the needs of those ‘furthest behind’ as called for in the Global Goals.” Additionally, Mr. Rodriguez expressed that the UN Tanzania is eager to further strengthen its partnership with Norway in the coming years in order to assist Tanzanian men, women and children reach their full potential.

Norway’s contribution will be channeled through the Tanzania One Fund, which is a fund established for UN agencies in the country to help implement the United Nations Development Assistance Plan 2016-2021 (UNDAP II).

Note to Editors:

The Kigoma Joint Programme is an area-based UN joint programme that cuts across multiple sectors to improve development and human security in Kigoma. The programme involves 16 different UN Agencies and was developed in cooperation with the regional and district authorities based on the development needs of Kigoma and the capacities of the UN in Tanzania. The 16 participating UN agencies are cooperating across 6 themes which are sustainable energy and environment; youth and women’s economic empowerment; violence against women and children; education with a focus on girls and adolescent girls; WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and agriculture with a focus on developing local markets.

Prior to the signing of the ceremony, the Royal Embassy of Norway and UN Tanzania visited a wide range of activities that have been implemented by UN agencies through the KJP in the districts of Kakonko, Kibondo, Kasulu and Kigoma Town. The sites visited include the currently under-construction Muhange Cross Border Market located close to the Tanzania-Burundi border; youth and women’s groups that have been supported through the KJP; and the Kasanda Multipurpose Community Centre.

Norway and the UN Tanzania have enjoyed a sustained period of partnership which has seen the former having contributed over USD 16 million to the One Fund during its previous programme cycle – UNDAP I (2011-2016). Norway’s latest donation will support One UN Tanzania in its recently launched current programme cycle, UNDAP II (2016-2021).

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Hans Inge Corneliussen

Councillor for Political Affairs, Royal Norwegian Embassy

Email: Hans.Inge.Corneliussen@mfa.no

Ms. Didi Nafisa

Partnership and Communication Associate, UN Resident Coordinator’s Office

Email: didi.nafisa@one.un.org

Phone: 0686 229 216

