North-West Tanzania - Nyarugusu Refugee Camp Profile (31 July 2018)

BACKGROUND

Nyarugusu refugee camp was opened in November 1996 to host Persons of Concern fleeing conflicts in DRC. Prior to April 2015, the camp hosted 65,000 Congolese and 2,400 Burundians. 84,961 Burundians arrived between April and October 2015 were being hosted in Nyarugusu refugee camp before relocation of close to 40,000 Burundian refugees to Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps between October 2015 and February 2016 respectively. The camp is currently performing a resettlement process that is mainly targeting Congolese who arrived in Tanzania between 1994 and 2005