12 Sep 2018

North-West Tanzania - Nyarugusu Refugee Camp Profile (31 July 2018)

Infographic
from UN Country Team in Tanzania, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.07 MB)

BACKGROUND

Nyarugusu refugee camp was opened in November 1996 to host Persons of Concern fleeing conflicts in DRC. Prior to April 2015, the camp hosted 65,000 Congolese and 2,400 Burundians. 84,961 Burundians arrived between April and October 2015 were being hosted in Nyarugusu refugee camp before relocation of close to 40,000 Burundian refugees to Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps between October 2015 and February 2016 respectively. The camp is currently performing a resettlement process that is mainly targeting Congolese who arrived in Tanzania between 1994 and 2005

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.