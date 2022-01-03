Mtendeli Camp Closure and Consolidation Dashboard as of 06 December 2021

Content

Given Mtendeli camp’s relatively smaller population, and keeping in mind the element of cost-effectiveness of running services, the Refugee Services Department and UNHCR agreed to consolidate Mtendeli camp into Nduta camp. The consolidation process follows COVID-19 prevention protocols as well as all aspects of protection and assistance principles of UN/UNHCR. UNHCR in close coordination with MoHA leads the process.

Other major partners, supported by NGOs/UN agencies, are DRC (Hot meals) and NRC (Shelter & WASH).