Migrating in search of the southern dream the experiences of Ethiopian migrants moving along the Southern Route (May 2022)

INTRODUCTION

The Southern Route, which runs from the East and Horn of Africa towards the Republic of South Africa, is one of the main routes used by Ethiopians and Somali migrants. Migration from southern Ethiopia to South Africa dates to the 1990s, when the Derg’s military regime in Ethiopia ended, facilitating international mobility. At the same time, the early 1990s also marked the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa, and with it the introduction of progressive asylum laws permitting asylum seekers and migrants to work and study while their claims were being processed. These developments laid the foundation of the Southern migratory corridor and to the establishment of the first diaspora generation in South Africa. In the early 2000s, migration along the Southern Corridor increased in response to the appointment of an Ethiopian Ambassador to South Africa, who arranged job opportunities for migrants from the Hosaena and Durame areas in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ (SNNP) region, the main region of origin of Ethiopians along the Southern Route to this day.

Next, the opportunities offered by the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa increased the flows of migrants to include would-be entrepreneurs and traders.Concurrently, it is assumed that Saudi Arabia’s 2013 decision to seal its borders, and subsequent deportation of irregular Ethiopian migrants, may have also pushed some to opt for the Southern Route. By that time, transnational smuggling networks were established and consolidated in perpetuating migration movements from communities of origin to South Africa.

In addition to Southern Ethiopia’s growing links to South Africa, this last wave appears to have been driven by the economic transformations associated with rapid Gross Domestic Product growth, an aspect that seems to be missing – or at least much less significant – in the initial waves of migration. The rapid expansion of formal schooling, the changing aspirations and expectations of young people and the pursuit of better-paying work in South Africa are crucial in understanding the development of this migration trajectory.

The Southern Route is also largely understudied compared to other migration routes. In 2009, IOM estimated the number of Ethiopians and Somalis travelling along the Southern Route to South Africa at 17,000–20,000 males per year, of whom Ethiopians were the majority. In 2016 the figure was revised using Ethiopian asylum applications in South Africa to project the number of migrants and set slightly below, at around 14,750–16,850 individuals per year.

According to IOM Flow Monitoring data, around 41,000 movements were tracked in 2021 at the Moyale Flow Monitoring Point located at the border with Kenya, of which 25 per cent were headed to South Africa (10,243 movements). Migrants, most commonly Ethiopian men from the two regions of SNNP and Oromia, cross at Moyale and proceed via Isiolo to Nairobi and then to the United Republic of Tanzania and onward to South Africa. In 2021, 1 per cent of migrants headed to South Africa were females and 8 per cent were male children.

According to interviews conducted at Moyale, around 90 per cent of migrants were unemployed in Ethiopia and were travelling in search of a job or other livelihood opportunities. Nearly three quarters had strong ties at destination – family of friends.

According to UNDESA, the stock of Ethiopian migrants living in South Africa is estimated at around 44,000 individuals. However, figures are thought to be much larger. In 2021, a labour and migration survey conducted by the Central Statistical Office in urban and rural areas of all regions except Tigray set the number of ‘recent’ migrants in South Africa (those who left the country since January 2016) at around 110,000 individuals. Most Ethiopians are settled in Johannesburg and Durban and other urban and rural townships – following in the footsteps of early migrants who pioneered the smallscale retail phenomenon and experienced business and financial success.

The same survey found that close to 51,000 Ethiopian migrants have gone missing since 2016. According to the Bureau of Labour and Social Affairs in Southern Ethiopia, 4,265 deaths and 1,707 disappearances of migrants from the Southern districts of Hadiya and Kembata Tembaro were recorded along the Southern route to South Africa between 2012 and 2019. Several Ethiopian families interviewed in the context of the Missing Migrant’s Project confirmed having lost at least one family member along the Southern Route, suggesting that smuggling along this route has become more violent, exploitative and perilous.

Migrants also go ‘missing’ when stranded or detained in transit countries en route to South Africa – in Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia. In 2015, the Refugee Consortium of Kenya estimated that around 1,000 migrants were arrested and held in detention every year – around 90 per cent of whom were Ethiopians 20 to 40 years old. In 2021, IOM verified the presence of around 800 Ethiopians in detention centres in the United Republic of Tanzania. However, it is estimated that their number is above 2,200, as not all prisons holding Ethiopian migrants were assessed. In January 2021, the Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli pardoned and ordered the release of 1,789 Ethiopian irregular migrants, some of whom had served sentences for as long as seven years. Sometimes migrants also experience multiple detentions in different countries along the route to South Africa.