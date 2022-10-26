The Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 - Tanzania Voluntary National Report

1. Introduction

Tanzania is vulnerable to natural and human-induced hazards such as floods, droughts, earthquakes, epidemics, landslides, strong winds that frequently results into disasters. Impacts arising from disasters associated with such hazards affects not only individuals and their property, but also lead to costly damage to public infrastructure and property. The impacts threaten to slow down efforts to achieve sustainable development Goals (SDGs), the National development Vision 2025 and the Third National Five-year Development plan. In view of this, the Government of Tanzania is committed to ensure the protection of its citizens from the impacts of disasters, address the risks from hazards and manage emergencies through the implementation of legal, policy and institutional frameworks. The legal, policy and institutional frameworks are also informed, inter alia, by the international policies, agreements, frameworks, and conventions, such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030), the SDGs and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The Sendai Framework (SF) for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) 2015-2030 is the first major agreement of the post-2015 development agenda and provides Member States with concrete actions to protect development gains from the risk of disaster1. The agreement, adopted in the UN General Assembly following the 2015 Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDRR) main expected outcome is for the “The substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries”, with the goal to “Prevent new and reduce existing disaster risk through the implementation of integrated and inclusive economic, structural, legal, social, health, cultural, educational, environmental, technological, political and institutional measures that prevent and reduce hazard exposure and vulnerability to disaster, increase preparedness for response and recovery, and thus strengthen resilience”2. The SFDRR aims to guide the multi-hazard management of disasters risks in all development levels, and within and across sectors, covering the risks associated with small scale or large scale, slow or rapid onset, frequent and infrequent disasters cause by natural or man-made hazards, as well as related environmental, technological, and biological hazards and risks. The SFDRR identified seven (7) Global targets and 38 indicators to monitor its implementation.

In order to measure progress, the Third United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction invited the General Assembly "to consider the possibility of including the review of the global progress in the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 as part of its integrated and coordinated follow-up processes to United Nations conferences and summits, aligned with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the High-level Political Forum for Sustainable Development (HLPF) and the quadrennial comprehensive policy review cycles, taking into account the contributions of the Global Platform[s] for Disaster Risk Reduction and regional platforms for disaster risk reduction" and the Sendai Framework Monitor system.

The Sendai Framework also calls upon "the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to support the implementation, follow-up and review of the Framework by preparing periodic reviews on progress, […] as appropriate, in a timely manner, along with the follow-up process at the United Nations. Furthermore, the Co-Chair's Summary of the 6th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Geneva on 13 – 17 May 2019 noted "the need for a midterm review of the Sendai Framework"3 . Further, the General Assembly, on its resolution A 75/2164 among other issues “decides to hold a midterm review of the implementation of the Sendai Framework in 2023 to assess progress on integrating disaster risk reduction into policies, programmes and investments at all levels, identify good practice, gaps and challenges and accelerate the path to achieving the goal of the Sendai Framework and its seven global targets by 2030”.

The MTR SF provides the opportunity for Member States and other stakeholders to examine lessons from the implementation of the SF framework to date, as well as risk reduction actions made in support of other relevant agreements, conventions, and frameworks, and identify potential policy adjustments and new implementation modalities for the second half of the period of the Sendai Framework, that amplify and accelerate efforts to realize its outcome and goal, and those of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development amongst other global agreements, frameworks, and conventions. Hence, member states are invited to conduct their own reviews of the SF on voluntary basis, and Tanzania has volunteered to conduct its MTR of the SF to contribute to the ongoing global MTR of the SF. The MTR is expected to assess the progress, gaps, and challenges in the implementation of the Sendai Framework at local, national, regional, and global levels as well as to share findings, good practices, and recommendations with United Nations Office for Disaster Risk reduction (UNDRR).