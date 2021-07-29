Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports WFP refugee operations in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of 36 metric tons of nutritious dates worth USD 88,437 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to support refugees living in north-west Tanzania.

The consignment of dates will supplement WFP’s monthly food assistance to over 50,000 pregnant and breatfeeding women, children under five years of age and other vulnerable groups in Mtendeli, Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps in the Kigoma Region. This latest contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes at a time when WFP is facing significant funding gaps that has led to only 68 percent of humanitarian food being distributed to refugees in Tanzania.

“WFP is grateful to The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for their continued support. We are very pleased that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains one of our valued donors in Tanzania, helping WFP reach the most vulnerable populations in need of food assistance,” said WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson at a handover ceremony held at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Dar es Salaam.

Refugees are solely reliant on WFP to meet their basic food needs. They receive a food basket that consists of Super cereal, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and fortified maize meal. The distribution of dates will take place this month and provide more than 50,000 beneficiaries with much-needed healthy nutritients.

Currently, WFP is assisting nearly 235,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees in Kigoma’s Mtendeli, Nduta, and Nyarugusu refugee camps. Between now and June 2022, WFP is facing a funding shortfall of USD 29.6 million for its refugee operations.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

