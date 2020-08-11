Kigoma, Tanzania – August 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Summary

The Tanzanian government has not released aggregate numbers of COVID-19 cases or deaths since April 29. However, anecdotal information suggests that since then the number of cases and deaths continue to rise. While currently there are no cases of COVID-19 in the three camps where HelpAge is working with refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo the potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak in the camps could be devastating. To better understand how the virus is affecting older people and to determine future programming needs, a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment was done in Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps in Kigoma, Tanzania.

Key findings