Joint education needs assessment report Tanzania: Report of an assessment of refugee education in three refugee camps in the Kigoma region, Tanzania (March 2018)

Executive Summary

1.1 Purpose

The Comprehensive Joint Education Needs Assessment, which took place between November 2017 and February 2018, is an effort by the Joint Education Needs Assessment (JENA) Working Group, a Task Team of the Education Working Group (EWG) of the Kigoma refugee camps, Tanzania. The assessment sought to establish a mutual understanding of the current situation of education for Burundian and Congolese refugees residing in Mtendeli, Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps in Kigoma region, United Republic of Tanzania.

1.2 Refugee situation in Tanzania

Tanzania has a long history of hosting refugees fleeing from conflict, political unrest and insecurity in the region. In the last two decades, Tanzania has given refuge to Burundian, Congolese, and Rwandese refugees, with the highest number at 1.5 million in 1995. From April 2015, Tanzania experienced a new influx of refugees from Burundi, adding to the current population of refugees who fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the 1990s. According to UNHCR, in December 2017 Tanzania hosted 358,520 persons of concern1 , with 76,9% (275,687 individuals) being from Burundi and the remaining 23% (82,290 individuals) being from DRC. The refugees are housed in the Nyarugusu, Mtendeli and Nduta camps in Kigoma Region (UNHCR 2017b).

There have been three major influxes of refugees from Burundi; 1973, in 1993 and the most recent in 2015. With on-going political unrest in Burundi coupled with worsening economic situation, UNHCR projects that the outflow of refugees from Burundi to neighbouring countries will continue in 2018, though at lower rate (UNHCR 2017a). A voluntary repatriation operation of refugees from Tanzania to Burundi, started on 7 September 2017, has contributed to 13,104 refugees returning to Burundi as of 31 December 2017 (UNHCR 2018c).

Additionally, it is likely that Tanzania will see an influx of refugees from DRC in 2018. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, armed conflict and insecurity has resulted in a volatile situation, with 6,8 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and more than 13 million individuals in need of humanitarian assistance, including in regions bordering Tanzania (South Kivu and Tanganyika) (OCHA 2017) who may likely enter Tanzania.

Refugees are protected by international, regional and national legal and policy frameworks. In Tanzania the Refugee Act of 1998 and National Refugee Policy of 2003 provides the policy framework on refugees. In January 2018, Tanzania withdrew from the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), which had a commitment to revise the 1998 Refugee Act and the 2003 Refugee Policy. The 1998 Refugee Act promotes a policy of refugees residing in camps or settlements, and receiving humanitarian assistance and services in camps.

In Tanzania, the Department of Refugee Services under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is responsible for refugee support and policy. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MOEST) is responsible for education in Tanzania, in coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG).