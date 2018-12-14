Ireland to support HIV services for the most vulnerable in the United Republic of Tanzania

Ireland has pledged €400 000 to UNAIDS for a project to provide HIV services for the most vulnerable populations in the United Republic of Tanzania, with the first tranche, €200 000, already received.

“The United Republic of Tanzania is one of the key countries of focus for our international development assistance. I am looking forward to collaborating closely with UNAIDS to improve the plight of the populations that are in the most dire need of timely HIV services in this country,” said the Irish Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania, Paul Sherlock.

In 2017, there were approximately 1.5 million people living with HIV and 65 000 new HIV infections in the United Republic of Tanzania. According to government data, HIV prevalence among men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, female sex workers and prison inmates was estimated at 25%, 36%, 26% and 6.7%, respectively.

UNAIDS will work in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation and civil society organizations to address issues that hinder the most vulnerable populations from accessing HIV prevention, treatment and care in a timely manner. Support that UNAIDS will provide includes convening stakeholders, providing technical leadership and strategic guidance and ensuring participation and representation.

Stigma and discrimination, inequality and violence against women and girls and criminal and punitive laws that affect vulnerable populations remain among the major barriers to an effective response to HIV in the country.

The 18-month project will help its beneficiaries with legal literary skills, raise awareness on the right to health and address HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

Ireland is a long-standing partner of UNAIDS, providing US$ 2.56 million in core funding to UNAIDS in 2018.

“UNAIDS and Ireland share a goal of ensuring that the AIDS response leaves no one behind. The funding from Ireland offers us a timely opportunity to give the most vulnerable populations in the United Republic of Tanzania a chance to live in dignity and good health,” said Leopold Zekeng, UNAIDS Country Director, United Republic of Tanzania.