IOM Trains Tanzanian Immigration Officials on Project Development

Moshi - The International Organization for Migration (IOM), through its African Capacity Building Centre (ACBC), in partnership with the IOM Regional Office in East and Horn of Africa, this week (04-08/02) trained immigration officials from the United Republic of Tanzania on project development.

The training was a response to a government request and plan to expand capacity building for immigration officers in Dodoma and Tanga through the Tanzanian Regional Immigration Academy (TRITA).

Seventeen immigration officers from Dar Es Salaam, Moshi, Tabora, Tanga and Zanzibar, were trained on essentials of project development and specifically, project design, proposal writing and fund-raising.

The training is part of activities under the “Enhancing Migration Management in African states through Capacity Building on Integrated Border Management and Countering Irregular Migration” project funded by the government of the Kingdom of Netherlands. It is in line with the Tanzanian Government’s plan to expand training services to other institutions in the country. “IOM is determined to support the government in managing its borders and in combatting human smuggling and trafficking through the provision of technical support to immigration and other law enforcement officers” said Qasim Sufi, the IOM Chief of Mission in Tanzania.

He added: “I’m very grateful for the project donor for the financial support.” While TRITA in Moshi maintains its central role as the regional training institution on migration issues, the two newly established colleges for training of national officers in the capital and coastal cities of Dodoma and Tanga, respectively will boost Tanzania’s capacity to expand the knowledge and skills of its national officers in combatting transnational organized crime, human smuggling and trafficking as well as on maritime search and rescue services.

For more information, please contact:

Nelson Goncalves IOM ACBC Email: ngoncalves@iom.int Tel: +255 688 700 090

Neil Roberts RO Nairobi Email: nroberts@iom.int Tel: +254 710 748 264