IOM Assists the Government of Tanzania To Improve the Management of Its Border with Burundi

Dar es Salaam – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) donated equipment and furniture worth US $ 30,000 to the government of the United Republic of Tanzania for two Land Border Entry Points along its border with Burundi on 21 January 2019.

The donation was made through a cross-border project, “Preventing Conflict and Building Peace through Addressing the Drivers of Conflict and Instability associated with forced Displacement between Burundi and Tanzania.” It is financed by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UNPBF) and jointly implemented by IOM, UNHCR and UNDP in both Tanzania and Burundi.

The project is aimed at enhancing humanitarian border management between Tanzania and Burundi by strengthening the two governments’ capacity in identifying, registering, verifying and monitoring migration flow at the Entry Points along the border. It is also expected to strengthen cooperation on border management between the authorities through joint trainings and engagements both at the operational and policy level.

The donated equipment includes 14 computers, 2 printers, 16 office chairs, 6 office desks, 4 counter tables, 1 complete solar power system, and 4 VHF radios.

The donation of these equipment follows a needs assessment carried out by integrated border management (IBM) experts from IOM’s African Capacity Building Centers (ACBC) at the Entry Points of Manyovu in Buhigwe and Mabamba in Kibondo.

Among those present at the handover ceremony were Hamad Masauni, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Anna Makakala, the Commissioner General of Immigration (CGI), Qasim Sufi, IOM Tanzania’s Chief of Mission and David Hoffmeijer, IOM Tanzania Programme Coordinator.

Hamad Masauni, reiterated the government’s commitment to support IOM’s work in the country.

In his address, Qasim Sufi, IOM Tanzania’s Chief of Mission said, “the donation will decisively contribute into the improvement of Border Management for Tanzania in terms of combatting irregular migration, human smuggling and trafficking.”

Communities living at the border have been engaged in the project as part of efforts to create awareness on humanitarian border management by means of communication, coordination and cooperation with national and local authorities.

Earlier, IOM organized training on travel documents examination, security and protection of vulnerable migrants in the context of a humanitarian crisis for 64 officers working on both sides of the border.

