Information needs assessments among refugees and host communities in Tanzania

Executive summary

DW Akademie (DWA) is part of Deutsche Welle, and as a strategic partner of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, DWA carries out media development projects to strengthen the human right to freedom of opinion and promote access to information. Given the access to information challenges that come with forced migration, DWA is implementing a three year project known as the “Refugees and Migration in Africa” Project. The project aims to improve the access of people affected by forced migration to reliable information. With this aim, DWA engaged PARS to conduct an information needs assessment among refugees and the host community in Kigoma and Kagera Regional State of Tanzania.

The information needs assessment aimed at understanding the information needs of people affected by forced migration in Kigoma and Kagera Region. It assessed knowledge, attitudes and practices of the respondents concerning their access to information taking into account the diversity of the population. The assessment which targeted refugees from Nyarugusu, Mtendeli and Nduta Camps as well as host community surrounding the camps, was conducted in December 2019. The assessment intended to answer the following key questions:

– What kind of information do people require?

– How do people access information?

– Which means of information are available to them?

– What is the most trusted way of accessing information?

– What are the information gaps?

Given the context of the refugees and host community, the assessment design employed mixed methods through combining qualitative and quantitative research methods. The key methods used included literature review, face to face quantitative survey, focus group discussions, key informant interviews and observation. The quantitative survey was done with people above 18 years at the household level, and with children aged 11–17 years at the household level. Overall, 545 household interviews with adult members, 97 interviews with children, 9 focus groups discussions and 1 key informant interview were conducted. Below is a summary of the findings.