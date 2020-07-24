Impact of the United Republic of Tanzania’s Productive Social Safety Net on Child Labour and Education

KEY MESSAGES

Many children in the United Republic of Tanzania do not go to school. Often, children engage in harmful work that can be classified as child labour.

The United Republic of Tanzania’s large-scale Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN) provides cash to extremely poor households, with the aim of easing financial pressure and improving schooling outcomes.

A study by the UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti found that the PSSN improved school attendance, literacy rates and educational attainment.

While the PSSN did not decrease the prevalence of child work or child labour, children shifted from working outside to within the household.

In the United Republic of Tanzania, nearly 30 per cent of children engage in child labour. About 30 per cent of children do not attend school and another 20 per cent combine school and work. Although state schools do not charge fees, households still face schooling costs, including for uniforms, shoes, books and school materials.

Since 2012, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania has been running its flagship social protection programme, the Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN). Implemented by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), the programme targets extremely poor households, covering 1.1 million households (10 per cent of the population) as of 2016. The aim of the PSSN is to permanently increase consumption by these households, while easing financial pressure and improving schooling outcomes. With funding from the United States Department of Labor, researchers at the UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti examined whether the PSSN leads to improved schooling and reduced engagement in child labour.2 To do so, the research team combined a quantitative impact evaluation with a qualitative study involving children and caregivers.