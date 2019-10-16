16 Oct 2019

IDS Working Paper 532 - Transfer Programming: Trends and Patterns Among Irish Aid’s Partners

Report
from Institute of Development Studies
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

Cash transfer programming (CTP) constitutes one component of both social protection systems as well as humanitarian interventions. CTP can provide long-term support to poor and vulnerable populations as part of emerging social protection systems and also short-term emergency assistance in humanitarian contexts.

Given the increasing trend towards CTP by different actors, priority is being given to harmonisation and coordination. In order to successfully adapt, harmonise, manage, and collaborate among partners, it is necessary to generate awareness of the different actors’ engagement modes (approaches, settings, modalities, targeting, and delivery methods). This paper elaborates on the advantages and disadvantages of using cash in relation to in-kind support, and presents the strategies used by a range of Irish Aid’s partners – multilaterals, bilaterals, and non-government organisations – to engage with CTP. The aim of this stakeholder mapping exercise is to increase Irish Aid’s knowledge on partner approaches and to enhance CTP engagement in complex contexts.

Access this publication

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.