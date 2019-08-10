10 Aug 2019

IDS Working Paper 530 - Developing Subnational Scorecards for Nutrition Accountability in Tanzania

Report
from Institute of Development Studies
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original

Scorecards are an increasingly popular instrument aiming to advance accountability for nutrition. Often devised at national level, growing interest is now emerging in subnational application.

This paper presents a protocol for how a subnational scorecard may be developed in a participatory manner, summarising our experience doing so in two districts of Tanzania: Morogoro and Kigoma. We reflect on the process of devising the scorecards, present results, and identify lessons for third parties that may seek to devise subnational nutrition scorecards in other countries. We underline the importance of considering political economy dimensions and dynamics as part of the scorecard design process.

