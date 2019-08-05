05 Aug 2019

Good Neighbors International celebrates graduation of vocational training programs in Nduta refugee camp

Report
from Good Neighbors International
Published on 26 Jul 2019

Maloregwa Vocational Training Center (MVTC) located in the vicinity of Nduta refugee camp, Kibondo district, Kigoma region of Tanzania, has been equipping Burundian refugees and Tanzanian host community with vocational skills for the past 19 months with more than 220 graduates as of reporting date. MVTC was established in December 2016 by Good Neighbors International (GNI) with designated fund from Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) as Humanitarian Partnership Program.

MVTC aims at providing vocational training to refugees from Nduta camp and nearby host community to enhance their self-reliance and livelihoods. Through this training, not only are these two communities able to learn important life skills but also they build friendship and promote peaceful coexistence among themselves.

On 17th July 2019, another 80 trainees (40 Burundian refugees / 40 Nengo villagers from host community) graduated from six months vocational training in tailoring and carpentry at MVTC. Representative from Kibondo District who attended the graduation ceremony endorsed and appreciated GNI for extending the support to the Tanzanian neighbors to provide them with training that can lead to income generation. Up to now, more than 115 Tanzanians graduated from MVTC whereby more than 80% of the graduates started up their own business within three months after completion of training.

GNI is an international humanitarian and development organization. It has made great strides in its mission by providing people around the world with a better quality of life since its establishment in Korea, 1991. GNI was granted General Consultative Status with the UN ECOSOC in 1996 and acknowledged its contribution and granted the “MDGs Award” in 2007.

