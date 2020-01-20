Good Neighbors International Celebrated the last graduation of Maloregwa Vocation Training in 2019 at Nduta Refugee Camp

Maloregwa Vocational Training Center is located in between the host community and Nduta refugee camp in the Kibondo district, Kigoma region of western Tanzania. Good Neighbors International established the MVTC in 2016 and it has since been implementing its training.

Maloregwa VTC, funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, has vocational training projects consisting of tailoring and carpentry classes since the establishment of the training center in 2017. The project not only provides technical skills training, but also integrates a peace building education component targeted to Burundian refugees and host community members. This education component enables students to attain the knowledge and experience on the conceptual idea and practice of peace.

On December 3, the Swedish ambassador, UN Women, UNHCR and UN Tanzania visited MVTC and oversaw how the trainings were being implemented by interacting with the beneficiaries.

On December 11th, MVTC held the graduation ceremony for 80 beneficiaries (40 for carpentry and 40 tailoring training). These vocational trainings were conducted for 5 months from August to December. About 153 people including guests from the Ministry of Home Affairs Camp Commandant, Kibondo District Council, UNHCR, CARITAS and others attended this graduation ceremony. On December 13th, after graduation, the beneficiaries received tool kits to start their own businesses in order to independently generate income from their training. By this date, 160 beneficiaries in total graduated in the vocational training program in 2019.

GNI is an international humanitarian and development organization. It has made great strides in its mission by providing people around the world with a better quality of life since its establishment in Korea, 1991. GNI was granted General Consultative Status with the UN ECOSOC in 1996 and acknowledged its contribution and granted the “MDGs Award” in 2007.

/End of document