GIEWS Country Brief: United Republic of Tanzania 18-May-2020
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT
Favourable production prospects for 2020 “msimu” and “masika” crops
Erratic rains affected 2019 crop production
Maize prices declined in recent months, but remained at relatively high levels
Number of severely food insecure people estimated at 490 000 for period May-September, markedly lower than in period November 2019-April 2020
About 286 000 refugees and asylum seekers from Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo face difficult food security conditions