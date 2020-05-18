Tanzania + 2 more

GIEWS Country Brief: United Republic of Tanzania 18-May-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Favourable production prospects for 2020 “msimu” and “masika” crops

  • Erratic rains affected 2019 crop production

  • Maize prices declined in recent months, but remained at relatively high levels

  • Number of severely food insecure people estimated at 490 000 for period May-September, markedly lower than in period November 2019-April 2020

  • About 286 000 refugees and asylum seekers from Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo face difficult food security conditions

