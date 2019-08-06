GIEWS Country Brief: United Republic of Tanzania 06-August-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below-average “Masika” harvest expected in bi-modal rainfall areas

Above-average major “Msimu” harvest gathered in southern and central uni-modal rainfall areas

Maize prices seasonally declined in June, but remained at high levels due to sustained export demand

Concerns for vulnerable households in northeastern areas affected by consecutive crop production shortfalls

As of late June, about 266 000 refugees and asylum seekers from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo face difficult food security conditions

Below-average “Masika” harvest expected in bi-modal rainfall areas

In northern, northeastern and coastal bi-modal rainfall areas, the 2019 “Masika” crops, planted between February and March, are currently being harvested. According to GIEWS remote sensing analysis and the Tanzania Meteorological Agency, the March-May rainy season was characterized by inadequate precipitation amounts received over several cropping areas (see the first Rainfall Anomaly map), and cereal production is expected at below-average levels. In particular, significant crop production shortfalls are expected in northeastern Arusha,

Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions, where cumulative seasonal rains were about 40 percent below average.

Above-average major “Msimu” harvest gathered in southern and central uni-modal rainfall areas

In central and southern uni-modal rainfall areas, the major “Msimu” harvest was completed in June. The November-April rainy season began in mid-November with about a two week delay. Subsequently, near average rainfall volumes were received until February while precipitations were slightly above average for the remainder of the cropping season. Overall, according to GIEWS remote sensing analysis and the Tanzania Meteorological Agency, cumulative seasonal rainfall was average over most cropping areas (see the second Rainfall Anomaly map). Adequate and well-distributed precipitations benefited yields and resulted in good vegetation conditions over GIEWS global information and early warning system on food and agriculture key-cropping areas of the southern highlands, which account for about 60 percent of the aggregated yearly cereal production (see Vegetation Condition Index map). By contrast, in parts of central Tabora, Singida and Dodoma regions, an erratic temporal distribution of rains had a negative impact on vegetation conditions and yields. Overall, the 2019 “Msimu” cereal production is estimated at above-average levels.

Fall Armyworm outbreaks have been reported in most cropping areas. In most central and southern uni-modal rainfall areas, the adequate and well distributed “Msimu” rains limited to some extent the spread of the pest. By contrast, in northern, northeastern and coastal bi-modal rainfall areas, the poor “Masika” rains fostered infestation levels, which were estimated at more than 50 percent in Manyara, Geita, Kagera, Simiyu, and Kilimanjaro regions.

The 2019 aggregate cereal production (including an average output of the “Vuli” harvest, to be harvested in early 2020 in bi-modal rainfall areas) is tentatively set at 10.5 million tonnes, similar to the output obtained in 2018 and slightly above the average of the previous five years.