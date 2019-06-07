07 Jun 2019

FAO The United Republic of Tanzania Resilience Strategy, 2018-2022

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 07 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.95 MB)

Agriculture is the backbone of the economy in the United Republic of Tanzania. The sector contributes to about 30 percent of the gross domestic product, while supporting about 80 percent of rural livelihoods and producing about 95 percent of the country’s food requirements. However, small-scale production, which engages the majority of farmers and pastoralists, is vulnerable to natural as well as human-induced crises, which undermine their coping and adaptive capacity and well-being.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has developed a four-year strategy with the objective of enhancing the resilience of agriculture-based livelihoods and local food systems, thus improving food security and nutrition. This will be achieved through a combination of protection, prevention and disaster risk reduction measures that address the root causes of vulnerability, as well as meet the immediate needs of people affected by shocks and crises.

The Strategy is fully aligned with the FAO Country Programming Framework (CPF, 2017–2020), which itself aligns with the Government’s priorities and sectoral strategies, as well as with the United Nations Development Assistance Plan (2016–2021).

The main planned outcomes of the Strategy include:

  • evidence-based and risk-informed policies, strategies and plans promoting resilience of livelihoods to threats and crises supported

  • early warning and risk-informed systems for potential, known and emerging threats established and strengthened

  • protection, prevention and mitigation of impacts of crisis and disaster risks on communities and households supported and strengthened

  • improved preparedness for and response to crises and disasters through effective coordination

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.