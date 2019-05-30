EMI, WB develop Disaster Risk Management Index (DRMI) for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

As part of the Tanzania Urban Resilience Program (TURP) work, the World Bank has engaged the services of the Earthquakes and Megacities Initiative (EMI) to develop and apply the Disaster Risk Management Index (DRMI) in the Dar es Salaam Region for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. EMI is developing and applying the DRMI toolkit and software application for the comprehensive assessment of institutional capacities and performance to identify, reduce, manage and finance disaster risk in the Dar es Salaam Region.

The DRMI Project covers the following scope in the development and implementation EMI’s Resilience Performance Scorecard application to Dar es Salaam:

Develop Indicators and Toolkit for a comprehensive baseline assessment of institutional capacities in disaster risk management and the performance of Das es Salaam Region in urban disaster resilience

Track progress along each of the indicators with a wide group of Dar es Salaam city, municipal, and national stakeholders

Develop a Roadmap to help the Dar es Salaam stakeholders understand their status against locally agreed objectives and following accepted principles of disaster risk management

Develop and administer a training program for key government institutions and the World Bank project team on the implementation and customization of the toolkit for further applications EMI’s first field investigation was held on October 21-27, 2019 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania while the second field investigation on DRMI was conducted from April 9-13, 2019. The EMI team is composed of:

Bijan KHAZAI – Scientific Coordinator and DRM Indicators Expert, EMI

Jerome ZAYAS – Project Manager and Training and Capacity Building Expert, EMI

Trevor GIRARD – Information and Communications Strategy Practice Leader, EMI

Precious ZARA – Project Coordinator, EMI

Joseph MAYUNGA – DRM Expert and Head of Training Services, Ardhi University

Guido UHINGA – DRM Expert and Head of User Services, Ardhi University

The World Bank TURP team provides guidance and support to the EMI and Ardhi team as the EMI’s core project team members evaluate and validate the DRMI indicators and toolkit and get inputs towards the successful implementation of the project. Using the participatory and mainstreaming approach key to the methodology of EMI, EMI validates the indicators in a participatory setting with the Core Group of Municipal Councils and key Dar es Salaam Multi-Agency Emergency Response Team (DarMAERT) members, as well as assess the applicability of the 2030 targets currently set as Level 5 (highest attainment level) in the DRMI toolkit. Local workshops have also been held at Ardhi University to familiarize the Core Group (CG) with the DRMI toolkit. These local workshops have provided a mature stage in the validation of the DRMI questions and target levels.