Ecosystem-Based Adaptation in Tanzania 2012-2019 - Factsheet

INTRODUCTION

• Tanzania is an east African country of 57 million people. Forests and woodland occupy 50% of the total area. The coastline, extending 800km, is an essential economic region but it faces daunting challenges from climate change and rising seas.

• Two projects were implemented to address adaptation needs in Dar-es-Salaam (pop. 4.3m) and the following coastal districts: Pangani (pop. 54,025), Rufiji (pop. 182,000), Bagamoyo (pop. 82,578) and Zanzibar (pop. 1.3m).

• The approaches used by the two projects include building and upgrading seawalls, relocating aquifers to protect them from rising seas, implementing integrated coastal zone management (ICZM) strategies, and restoring mangrove forests that protect coastal communities from floods.

• The projects were developed to implement Tanzania’s NAPA priorities 2 and 3, which both relate to the importance of protecting water resources and coastal regions.

CLIMATE IMPACTS

• Sea-level rise on Tanzania’s coasts has degraded natural ecosystems, damaged wells with saltwater, and wrecked infrastructure.

And yet coastal areas are home to 25% of the country’s population, 75% of the industries and 32% of its national income.

• The predicted increases in cyclones and sealevel will also lead to coastal erosion and the submergence of small islands and human settlements.

• Studies have estimated sea-level rise in Tanzania will be between 0.5 and 1.4 feet by 2050, and the costs are projected to be $200 million per year, and in Dar alone, $5.3 billion in public and private assets are at risk from flooding.

• The degradation of coral and mangrove habitats is further compounded by the unsustainable use of natural resources by local communities.

The demand for forestry products for fuelwood and timber in coastal regions is growing rapidly as the population expands.