Ebola Preparedness in Tanzania - Weekly Update (29 September 2018)
Major Achievements in the Past Week
Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr. Ummy Mwalimu, the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Bakari, and WHO Representative, Dr Adiele Onyeze led stakeholders in Ebola Awareness Walk
Official launch of the Tanzania Ebola Contingency Plan by Honorably Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children, Dr. Ummy Mwalimu
Development/Review of Standard Operating Procedures and Contingency Plan for Points of Entry
National Taskforce for Public Health Emergency meeting to review progress and plans to strengthen preparedness