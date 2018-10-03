Ebola Preparedness in Tanzania - Weekly Update (29 September 2018)

Major Achievements in the Past Week

 Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr. Ummy Mwalimu, the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Bakari, and WHO Representative, Dr Adiele Onyeze led stakeholders in Ebola Awareness Walk

 Official launch of the Tanzania Ebola Contingency Plan by Honorably Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children, Dr. Ummy Mwalimu

 Development/Review of Standard Operating Procedures and Contingency Plan for Points of Entry

 National Taskforce for Public Health Emergency meeting to review progress and plans to strengthen preparedness