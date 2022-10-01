Disrupting harm in Tanzania: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse

DH Tanzania report and advocacy brief.

PROTECTING CHILDREN IN TANZANIA FROM ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE: THE WAY FORWARD

Children in Tanzania are facing the harms and realities of online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA). In the past year alone, 4% of internet-users aged 12–17 in Tanzania were victims of grave instances of online sexual exploitation and abuse. Promising practices are taking place in Tanzania to tackle OCSEA, but greater awareness raising, and system strengthening is required. The government, public institutions and society can all do more to disrupt the harm OCSEA is causing, and threatens to cause, to children in Tanzania.