Continuous Hope After Disasters & Crises

Convoy of Hope responds to disasters and crises of all kinds in locations around the world. Some make major headlines; others do not. Regardless, Convoy is committed to providing hope around the world in times of great need.

Tanzania: Locust Infestation

Huge swarms of desert locusts have invaded East Africa, with devastating repercussions to farmers and community members who rely on agriculture for income and necessities. In response, Convoy of Hope has provided hundreds of thousands of meals, distributed seeds to replace crops, and trained hundreds of households in sustainable means of agriculture.

Mozambique: Internal Displacement Crisis

Violence in northern provinces of Mozambique has forced more than 700,000 individuals to flee in search of safety and shelter. Armed conflict, COVID-19, and mass displacement have had a harrowing effect on food security. The ongoing rainy season has also presented an increased threat of malaria for vulnerable people. Convoy's response includes food, mosquito nets, and other necessities.

Lebanon: Economic Crisis

After an economic collapse in recent years, more than 80% of Lebanon's population now lives below the poverty line. The harsh Lebanese winter has compounded concerns, leaving many vulnerable people in already difficult conditions. Convoy of Hope is responding with food, hygiene kits, heating supplies, and other necessities.

Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai

On December 15, Super Typhoon Rai struck the Philippines, bringing flooding, a massive storm surge, and sustained winds of up to 120 mph. The typhoon displaced more than 630,000 individuals. Convoy of Hope was quick to respond, already providing more than 600,000 meals --- in addition to other necessities --- to survivors across 23 communities so far.

Tonga: Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Volcano Eruption & Tsunami

After a volcano erupted in the South Pacific, a devastating tsunami followed, causing waves as high as 49 feet in Tonga --- an island nation east of Australia --- while volcanic ash fell. Electricity across Tonga disappeared, as did phone services and internet connection. Convoy of Hope teams in the U.S. and in Australia quickly responded, and are now working through a national church partner in Tonga to distribute food, water, and other relief supplies.

Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai

Cyclone Batsirai was one of four storms to strike Madagascar in less than a month, with a fifth storm currently developing off the eastern coast. Batsirai affected more than 94,000 individuals, displacing a large majority. Batsirai also damaged or destroyed more than 800 schools and more than 50 medical facilities. With help from a local church partner, Convoy is in the process of delivering food, water, and other relief supplies to those in need.

Venezuela: Economic Crisis & Flooding

Since 2013, Venezuela's economy has been in a state of decline, causing mass displacement and a widespread deterioration of living conditions. Recent storms exacerbated concerns, flooding parts of Venezuelan states Merida and Zulia. Convoy of Hope has identified and met the needs of more than 622,000 individuals across Venezuela, providing more than 2 million meals and other vital relief supplies.

Multiple Countries: Afghan Refugee Crisis

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, refugees fled to various countries around the world. Convoy of Hope is responding by providing food, water, personal hygiene items, and other relief supplies to refugees in need of hope in the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to these areas, Convoy of Hope is engaged in long-term recovery efforts, COVID-19 relief in multiple countries, and many other responses to natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world. To stay up to date on how Convoy provides hope in times of need, click here.