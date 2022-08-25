Contextualizing the INEE Conflict Sensitive Education Training in Tanzania: A Case Study

BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT

This case study presents the strengths and weaknesses of a series of four INEE Conflict Sensitive Education (CSE) workshops held in October 2019 (Training 1), October 2020 (Training 2), February 2021 (Training 3), and March 2021 (Training 4) as part of the Never too Late to Learn consortium in Tanzania. Given the work provided to tailor the content of the training pack to the participants’ needs and abilities, this case study looks at the extent to which training adaptation, contextualization, and co-creation, ensured concrete and improved, positive impact on trainees’ work and institutionalization.

The overall objectives for all four 4-day workshops were: to consolidate participants’ basic knowledge of the INEE Minimum Standards, build skills on the topic of conflict-sensitive education to increase use of the pack.

Trainings 1, 3, and 4 were conducted in English and were aimed at education and protection stakeholders working in organizations, institutions, and local/district education offices. These trainings had the additional objective to strengthen the institutionalization of CSE concepts and INEE MS through more activities around advocacy and using the Guiding Principles. Training 2 was the only one conducted in French, with additional translation into Kiswahili and Kirundi and the target audience was teachers in Mtendeli Refugee camp.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, a hybrid format (combination of pre-recorded videos and in-person facilitation) was developed for Trainings 2, 3 and 4. Based on recommendations from Training 1 to develop a version for teachers, Training 2 content was adapted and made relevant to different levels of conflict such as classroom management and other interactions within the learning environment or community. Trainings 1 and 4 consisted of Education in Emergencies actors. Translation was provided to Training 2 participants who were not fluent in French. The participatory component of the training was maintained through activities in pairs, small group work, presentations and participant-led plenary discussions. Trainings 1, 3, and 4 took place in a hotel conference room, which provided access to more stable technology. Training 2 was held in a meeting room at Mtendeli Refugee camp and had less to no access to technology services, which was difficult for a hybrid training model.