Canada provides support to WFP to help the poorest urban populations in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM – The Government of Canada has provided USD 3.74 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to contribute towards its efforts to support the Government’s social protection programme in the country. Both Canada and WFP are strong supporters of social safety nets, including cash transfers to the most vulnerable populations.

“Canada recognizes the need for social protections to support the most vulnerable populations during times of crisis”, says Pamela O’Donnell, High Commissioner for Canada to Tanzania. The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the livelihoods of some of the most vulnerable Tanzanians, particularly women and girls in urban areas, who are already suffering from other socio-economic shocks. This initiative expands social protections to reach more people in need, including the newly vulnerable, and puts money directly in their hands to meet basic requirements and build resilience for the future. Canada’s contribution is a reflection of our commitment to stand in solidarity and work together with national counterparts and development partners in responding to this unprecedented global crisis.”

Globally, WFP has extensive experience in supporting governments to implement social protection programmes, including public works and resilience building interventions such as irrigation canals, fish ponds, charcoal dams, tree planting and improving roads for market access. These aim at enabling communities to better adapt to shocks and economic stresses. In Tanzania, WFP is currently working with the Government to support the Productive Social Safety Net system managed by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) to reach the most vulnerable households. With this contribution from Canada, WFP will be able to strengthen this support for the benefit of those living in the poorest urban areas of the country. Emphasis will be put on addressing gender related vulnerabilities, including those faced by female headed households.

“We are grateful for Canada’s contribution to the World Food Programme in support of the national social protection programme. Social safety nets are essential in ensuring food security and nutrition and changing the lives of the most vulnerable populations, especially women who have the main responsibility for household food security and nutrition. This will enable women to access adequate and diversified food and other basic needs for their family. This contribution reflects Canada’s commitment to building the resilience of vulnerable Tanzanians”, said Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP Country Director and Representative.

In Tanzania, WFP is working to develop a better future for vulnerable families through combating malnutrition, supporting smallholder farmers, providing food assistance for refugees and capitalizing on innovative solutions for real impact.

