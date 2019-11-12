Burundi Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (September 2019)

325,677 Total Burundian refugees residing in the main hosting countries (United Republic of Tanzania,

Rwanda, the DRC, Uganda).

18,221 Burundian refugees assisted to voluntarily return so far in 2019, with some 1,461 assisted in September.

7,628 Total Burundian arrivals recorded in 2019. In September, 993 new arrivals were reported in Rwanda and Uganda.

77,018 Total Burundian refugees assisted to return between September 2017 and 30 September 2019, mainly from Tanzania. For more information, please check the Voluntary Repatriation dashboard.

106,197 Number of IDPs in Burundi as of September 2019 according to IOM’s Data Tracking Matrix, for 77 per cent the factors of displacement are linked to natural disasters, for 23 per cent they are linked to the socio political situation.

Highlights and Operational Context