28 Jan 2020

Burundi Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (December 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (240.49 KB)

333,554 Total Burundian refugees residing in the main hosting countries (United Republic of Tanzania, Rwanda, the DRC, Uganda).

20,916 Burundian refugees assisted to voluntarily return so far in 2019. No returns took place in December.

11,251 Total Burundian arrivals recorded in 2019. In December, 758 new arrivals were reported.

Highlights and Operational Context

  • In a statement on 12 December, Human Rights Watch says tens of thousands of Burundian refugees face mounting pressure to involuntarily leave Tanzania amid efforts by authorities to reduce the number of Burundians in the country. The rights group stated that the fear of violence, arrest and deportation from Tanzania is driving many of the 166,000 Burundians out of the country and claims that some of the refugees have since sought shelter in neighboring Uganda. In mid-November, Human Rights Watch interviewed 20 Burundian refugees in Uganda who described the pressure and mounting intimidation that caused them to leave Tanzania between August 2018 and October 2019.

Update on voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees from the United Republic of Tanzania

Background

  • UNHCR and partners are not promoting returns to Burundi but are working with the governments involved to ensure that returns are based on the principles of voluntariness and informed decisions and take place in safety and dignity.

  • The current return operation is taking place under the framework of a Tripartite Agreement between the two governments and UNHCR in which all parties have acknowledged that while some refugees may opt to return now, others may still have well-founded reasons not to return at the present time and will continue to be in need of international protection.

  • To ensure a sustainable reintegration in Burundi, support has been requested for both returnees and communities in areas of return in line with the objectives of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) and the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), in particular objective four (4), which focuses on supporting conditions in countries of origin for return.

Update

  • Due to capacity constraints, voluntary repatriation remained on hold in December. However, UNHCR remains firmly committed to supporting durable solutions for refugees in Tanzania and will continue to ensure that all returns take place in safety and dignity and are based on a free and informed choice. A total of 78,797 individuals have voluntarily been repatriated from Tanzania since the exercise began in September 2017.

  • No return convoys have taken place since 7 November 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.