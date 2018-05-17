Burundi Situation Regional Update (April 2018)
424,319 Total number of refugees from Burundi in the four main hosting countries (Tanzania, Rwanda,
DRC, Uganda), as of 30 April 2018.
2,882 Burundian refugees assisted to return from Tanzania in April 2018, totalling 10,788 assisted to return to date in 2018.
710 New Burundian refugee arrivals /registrations recorded in April 2018.
23,890 Burundian refugees assisted to return from Tanzania since September 2017.
174,011 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Burundi according to IOM, where 29 per cent of IDPs are linked to the socio political situation, and 71 per cent are linked to natural disasters, as of March 2018.
Highlights and Operational Context
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, met with President Nkurunziza in Burundi to discuss issues related to refugees during a landmark visit to the Great Lakes Region. As part of his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, and Burundi in early April to meet with displaced persons and call for renewed efforts to find solutions for refugees, Grandi met with all three Heads of States to encourage a regional approach to refugee issues. During his time in Burundi, Grandi met with Burundian returnees and welcomed news that some Burundian refugees were returning from Tanzania, but underlined that all returns everywhere in the region must be voluntary.
The Security Council has urged dialogue amid “a deteriorating political and humanitarian situation in Burundi.” In a statement released on 5 April 2018, the 15-member Council voiced concerns over the continued worsening of the humanitarian situation in the country and called on Governments of those countries hosting Burundians to ensure that the return of refugees is voluntary, based on informed decisions and in safety and dignity.
Although there have been media reports about refugees leaving Burundi ahead of the referendum, there has been no notable increase in arrivals registered in neighbouring countries thus far. As of 30 April 2018, 4,257 new arrivals have been registered in the four main hosting countries (Tanzania,
Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Uganda) in the first quarter of 2018.
As of April 2018, UNHCR and partners have received only 11 per cent of the $391 million appealed for in the 2018 Regional Refugee Response Plan, of which UNHCR’s requirements of $202.4 million have been only 10 per cent funded. The Burundi situation remains one of the world’s most underfunded humanitarian crisis. UNHCR continues to advocate with donors and partners for more funds, highlighting the main gaps and challenges faced by refugees.