Burundi Situation Regional Update (April 2018)

424,319 Total number of refugees from Burundi in the four main hosting countries (Tanzania, Rwanda,

DRC, Uganda), as of 30 April 2018.

2,882 Burundian refugees assisted to return from Tanzania in April 2018, totalling 10,788 assisted to return to date in 2018.

710 New Burundian refugee arrivals /registrations recorded in April 2018.

23,890 Burundian refugees assisted to return from Tanzania since September 2017.

174,011 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Burundi according to IOM, where 29 per cent of IDPs are linked to the socio political situation, and 71 per cent are linked to natural disasters, as of March 2018.

Highlights and Operational Context