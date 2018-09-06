Burundi Situation Regional Update (1 – 31 July 2018)
388,400 Total refugees from Burundi in four main hosting countries (United Republic of Tanzania,
Rwanda, the DRC, and Uganda), as of 31 July 2018.
5,803 Burundian refugees assisted to return from the United Republic of Tanzania in July 2018, totalling 27,184 assisted to return to date in 2018.
182 Burundian refugee arrivals /registrations recorded in July 2018. As of 31 July, 6,104 Burundian refugees have arrived in the region in 2018.
Highlights and Operational Context
UNHCR’s Regional Refugee Coordinator (RRC) for the Burundi situation briefed Ambassadors and Head of delegations in Nairobi on the needs of Burundian refugees on July 6th, 2018 hosted by the Australian High Commissioner. The RRC gave an update on achievements and challenges in the regional response for Burundi refugees and appealed for more support to meet urgent humanitarian needs of the nearly 400,000 Burundian refugees who remain in exile, as well as the more than 40,000 who have chosen to return home.
On 4th July 2018, UNHCR Kenya started facilitating the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees who have expressed their will to return to Burundi.
As of 25 July 191 returnees were received in Burundi, mainly to the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga and Cibitoque. About 81 per cent of the returnees do not own a house, and face challenges regarding their ability to maintain sustainable livelihoods, access basic services and fully reintegrate.
UNHCR’s Regional Refugee Coordinators (RRCs) for the Burundi and South Sudan situations convened Regional Directors from partner agencies to discuss enhanced reporting on the Burundi and South Sudan situations. Regional directors agreed on the need to enhance visibility of the two situations and strengthen joint analysis and advocacy, including by revamping the existing communication network to market the strategic objectives and reach the relevant audiences for each situation.