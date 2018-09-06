Burundi Situation Regional Update (1 – 31 July 2018)

388,400 Total refugees from Burundi in four main hosting countries (United Republic of Tanzania,

Rwanda, the DRC, and Uganda), as of 31 July 2018.

5,803 Burundian refugees assisted to return from the United Republic of Tanzania in July 2018, totalling 27,184 assisted to return to date in 2018.

182 Burundian refugee arrivals /registrations recorded in July 2018. As of 31 July, 6,104 Burundian refugees have arrived in the region in 2018.

Highlights and Operational Context