07 Sep 2018

Bulletin: Cholera and AWD Outbreaks in Eastern and Southern Africa, Regional Update for 2018 - as of 5 September 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 05 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.53 MB)

Highlights

More than 24,897 cholera / AWD cases and 354 deaths (Case Fatality Rate, 1.4%) have been reported in 10 out of 21 countries of Eastern and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) since the beginning of 2018. These countries include; Angola,
Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Somalia accounts for 23.8% of the total case load reported this year.
Currently, 3 out of the 21 countries in ESAR are reporting active transmission of cholera / AWD (Tanzania, Somalia and Angola). During the week under review,
Tanzania reported the highest number of new cases (86 cases including 1 death), followed by Somalia (76 cases including 1 death). Of the three countries with active transmission, Tanzania and Angola have recorded CFR above 1% in 2018 (1.9% and 1.6% respectively).

Tanzania: A slight increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 34 (week ending 26 August 2018), 86 new cases including 1 death (CFR, 1.2%) were reported compared to 58 cases including 1 death (CFR, 1.7%) reported in week 33 (week ending 19 August 2018). Majority of the new cases emerged from Ngorongoro district (85 new cases including 1 death) in Arusha region. During the week under review, a new cholera outbreak was recorded in Arusha Town Council where 1 new case was reported. Cumulatively a total of 32,242 cases including 534 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2015. Of these, a total of 3,611 cases and 68 deaths have been reported in 2018.
Cholera cases in 2018 nearly doubled during the period of January – July when compared to the same period in 2017.

Somalia: An increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 34, 76 new cases including 1 death (CFR, 1.3%) were reported compared to 39 cases reported in week 33. These new cases are concentrated in the following regions;
Banadir (66 cases including 1 death) and Lower Jubba (10 cases). Cumulatively a total of 6,336 cases including 42 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak in December 2017. Of these, a total of 5,931 cases and 41 deaths have been reported in 2018.

Angola: The outbreak has been on a declining trend in the past four weeks. During week 35 (week ending 2 September 2018) , 2 new cases were reported from Luanda province. Cumulatively a total of 1,050 cases including 21 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started in December 2017.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.