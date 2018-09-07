Bulletin: Cholera and AWD Outbreaks in Eastern and Southern Africa, Regional Update for 2018 - as of 5 September 2018

Highlights

More than 24,897 cholera / AWD cases and 354 deaths (Case Fatality Rate, 1.4%) have been reported in 10 out of 21 countries of Eastern and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) since the beginning of 2018. These countries include; Angola,

Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Somalia accounts for 23.8% of the total case load reported this year.

Currently, 3 out of the 21 countries in ESAR are reporting active transmission of cholera / AWD (Tanzania, Somalia and Angola). During the week under review,

Tanzania reported the highest number of new cases (86 cases including 1 death), followed by Somalia (76 cases including 1 death). Of the three countries with active transmission, Tanzania and Angola have recorded CFR above 1% in 2018 (1.9% and 1.6% respectively).

Tanzania: A slight increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 34 (week ending 26 August 2018), 86 new cases including 1 death (CFR, 1.2%) were reported compared to 58 cases including 1 death (CFR, 1.7%) reported in week 33 (week ending 19 August 2018). Majority of the new cases emerged from Ngorongoro district (85 new cases including 1 death) in Arusha region. During the week under review, a new cholera outbreak was recorded in Arusha Town Council where 1 new case was reported. Cumulatively a total of 32,242 cases including 534 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2015. Of these, a total of 3,611 cases and 68 deaths have been reported in 2018.

Cholera cases in 2018 nearly doubled during the period of January – July when compared to the same period in 2017.

Somalia: An increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 34, 76 new cases including 1 death (CFR, 1.3%) were reported compared to 39 cases reported in week 33. These new cases are concentrated in the following regions;

Banadir (66 cases including 1 death) and Lower Jubba (10 cases). Cumulatively a total of 6,336 cases including 42 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak in December 2017. Of these, a total of 5,931 cases and 41 deaths have been reported in 2018.

Angola: The outbreak has been on a declining trend in the past four weeks. During week 35 (week ending 2 September 2018) , 2 new cases were reported from Luanda province. Cumulatively a total of 1,050 cases including 21 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started in December 2017.