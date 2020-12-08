Azimuth World Foundation Partners with Water Mission to Bring Safe Water for Handwashing to 20,000 School Children and Teachers in Tanzania

N. Charleston, S.C. — Dec. 8, 2020 — Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, has recently completed the installation of 30 handwashing stations at schools in Kasulu, Tanzania. This project, funded by the Azimuth World Foundation, is part of Water Mission’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is bringing safe water for handwashing to more than 20,000 students and teachers.

“Azimuth World Foundation is dedicated to supporting meaningful solutions that impact the world and providing access to safe water is one of our priorities. This is the first project we’re supporting, and partnering with Water Mission is a privilege and exactly what we were looking for¾a partnership with an organization of integrity that shows structural results with a positive impact,” said Mariana Marques, executive director of Azimuth World Foundation.

“Providing school children and teachers in Kasulu, Tanzania, access to safe water for handwashing amid COVID-19 has been incredibly important. When schools are equipped with soap and water, students and teachers have an opportunity to stay healthy and go on with their work and education. Access to safe water impacts their present and their future¾it saves lives.”

This was Water Mission’s first partnership with Azimuth World Foundation, a new charitable organization from North Dakota. And because this partnership was such a positive experience, both organizations plan to work together again in the near future.

Water Mission began its global COVID-19 response in March. Since then, more than 750,000 people have been provided access to handwashing supplies such as safe water and soap, and nearly 8,000 handwashing stations have been installed around the world.

Azimuth World Foundation’s generous grant has allowed Water Mission to install 30 handwashing stations at 15 different primary schools throughout Kasulu, Tanzania, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each of these handwashing stations has two sinks, providing four locations for students and teachers to wash their hands while at school.

“All students and teachers now have access to handwashing facilities at their school for the first time,” said David Gerlach, Water Mission project engineer. “This acts as a front-line preventative measure against COVID-19 and many other communicable diseases.”

According to UN Water, handwashing with soap is key in slowing the spread of viruses such as COVID-19.

“While this project will have a direct impact on the overall health of students and teachers within schools, it will also help promote handwashing education in the extended Kasulu communities,” added Gerlach. “Students and teachers can take what they learn about hygiene at school and share it with their families.”

Before the completion of this project in Kasulu, most of these schools had little-to-no hygiene resources. Today, with access to soap and safe water, students and teachers can stay healthy, attend school regularly, and reduce the spread of illness.

Over the next 12 months, Water Mission staff will travel to Kasulu to provide routine maintenance at each school.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than 5 million people in 56 countries. Water Mission has over 400 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 14 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Azimuth World Foundation

Azimuth World Foundation is a US charitable organization, as described in the Internal Revenue Code, section 501(c)(3), dedicated to supporting meaningful solutions that improve public health, create access to safe water and promote the balance between humankind and nature, locally and internationally. Partnering only with quality organizations, Azimuth World Foundation carefully selects the projects to support, raises and secures the necessary funds.

Azimuth World Foundation believes that we are all connected—and together we can shape the future and build a better world. Join the conversation and be part of the movement.

To learn more, visit azimuthworldfoundation.org, Facebook,Instagram,Twitter or Youtube.

Contact us +1 701 204 22 85 - info@azimuthworldfoundation.org

PO Box 2095 – Bismarck, North Dakota – 58502-2095, USA