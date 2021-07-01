Assessing the evidence: Climate change and migration in the United Republic of Tanzania

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

General population trends

The population of the United Republic of Tanzania is rapidly growing and remains largely rural.

From a current population of over 59 million, the population of the United Republic of Tanzania is expected to grow to 80 million by 2035 and to over 129 million by 2050. High fertility, reduced infant mortality and low life expectancy contribute to a broad-base population structure, for which more than half are working age (15–64 years old) (World Bank, 2019a). The working-age population doubled between 1990 and 2020, and will double again by the middle of this century (UN DESA Population Division, 2019c).

Rising income levels, government spending on health care, improvements to medicine and better planning increased life expectancy. The country saw a 55 per cent reduction in infant mortality rate between 1985 and 2010. However, the current generalized HIV epidemic may negatively affect life expectancy for decades to come (World Bank, 2019a).

Urban and rural transformations

Urban growth is among the highest on the continent.

The United Republic of Tanzania is urbanizing at a rate of 5.22 per cent per annum, with roughly 34 per cent of the population living in urban areas in 2018 (World Bank, 2018). Large cities like Dar es Salaam and Mwanza continue to grow at above 5 per cent per year since 2015. Dar es Salaam has steadily maintained roughly one third of the urban population in the country over at least four decades (Ørtenblad et al., 2019; Moshi et al., 2018; Christiaensen et al., 2018).

Decentralized urbanization, through more accessible services and market access, provides benefits for rural populations.

The category of “other urban areas” developed faster in recent decades than major cities, while the share of the national population residing in regional capitals declined from 55 per cent to 31 per cent (United Republic of Tanzania, NBS and OCGS, 2015). Small towns and agglomerations in rural areas are more accessible to rural inhabitants, including migrants. Census information indicates that towns and smaller urban settlements grew from only 7 per cent of the urban population in 1967 to 34 per cent in 2012 (Ørtenblad et al., 2019). Migration to smaller towns and agglomeration is therefore currently a more likely vehicle for rural development than migration flows to large urban areas, which accommodate a minority share of migrants.