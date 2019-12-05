05 Dec 2019

African leaders should raise concerns about Tanzania’s pressure on refugees to return to Burundi

from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, International Refugee Rights Initiative
Ahead of the African Union (AU) High-Level Dialogue on displacement taking place from 4-6 December in Uganda, African and international NGOs call on African leaders and regional organisations to urge the government of Tanzania to stop pressuring 163,000 refugees and asylum seekers into returning to Burundi, where there are ongoing serious human rights violations against real or perceived opposition supporters, including returning refugees. Hundreds of thousands of refugees fled Burundi after a political crisis erupted in 2015 and led to political violence and serious human rights violations

