ACT Alliance Alert: Flood Emergency - 12 February 2020

During the night of Sunday 26 January 2020, the district of Kilwa in Lindi region, Tanzania was hit by floods caused by heavy rainfalls which continued for three days from 23rd to 25th January 2020. These floods affected 13 villages of Kilwa district namely Njinjo , Kipindimbi, Kisimamkika, Mitole, Kikole, Ruhatwe, Mavuji, Mchakama, Nakiu, Nakangaga, Nanjirinji B, Kiranjeranje and Likawage. Njinjo village is the most badly affected as compared to other villages. More than 4,500 people and livestock have been displaced with 3,000 currently living in school buildings. Other affected members have no residence after their houses and farms were destroyed and some family members are still missing.

Furthermore the flood damaged infrastructure and public services. According to the local District Commissioner’s office, at least 7 persons have lost their lives. Rescue teams are using boats to save lives by relocating affected families to temporary camps mostly in school buildings (Kipindimbi, Mitole, Nakiu and Nanjirinji B primary schools).