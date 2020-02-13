13 Feb 2020

ACT Alliance Alert: Flood Emergency - 12 February 2020

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (155.95 KB)

During the night of Sunday 26 January 2020, the district of Kilwa in Lindi region, Tanzania was hit by floods caused by heavy rainfalls which continued for three days from 23rd to 25th January 2020. These floods affected 13 villages of Kilwa district namely Njinjo , Kipindimbi, Kisimamkika, Mitole, Kikole, Ruhatwe, Mavuji, Mchakama, Nakiu, Nakangaga, Nanjirinji B, Kiranjeranje and Likawage. Njinjo village is the most badly affected as compared to other villages. More than 4,500 people and livestock have been displaced with 3,000 currently living in school buildings. Other affected members have no residence after their houses and farms were destroyed and some family members are still missing.

Furthermore the flood damaged infrastructure and public services. According to the local District Commissioner’s office, at least 7 persons have lost their lives. Rescue teams are using boats to save lives by relocating affected families to temporary camps mostly in school buildings (Kipindimbi, Mitole, Nakiu and Nanjirinji B primary schools).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.