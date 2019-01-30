The 2018 Participatory Assessment Report for Persons of Concern in Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps

Executive Summary

The 2018 participatory assessment was conducted in Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps. The aim of the exercise was to foster meaningful dialogue between service providers and refugees in order to better understand general issues (protection and assistance) facing persons of concern in both camps, understand their capacities, and listen to their proposed solutions. With refugees at the centre of decision making, this exercise is an important protection tool which can help us identify priority areas for intervention and initiate sustainable solutions.

The participatory assessment involved a series of focus group discussions (FGDs) with members of the refugee community representing a cross-section of the refugee population. These FGDs were coordinated by UNHCR and conducted with the support of twenty-two multifunctional teams comprised of fifty participants from implementing and operational partners.1 In addition, secondary data was also compiled from other sources.

Participants identified the following issues as the key challenges facing persons of concern:

Protection: sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) against women and children, child labour, and poor PSN care and support;

Education: severe classroom shortage, poor quality teaching and high dropout rates;

WASH: water supply challenges, poor water storage, and shortage of latrines;

Health: lack of sufficient medical equipment, poor medical services and questionable medical prescriptions;

Nutrition and Food: inadequate food rations, monotonous food, and distribution system gaps;

Shelter and NFIs: dilapidated tents, small family shelters, poor security, and irregular NFI distribution;

Livelihood: strict encampment policy, expensive and insufficient market goods, lack of business and vocational training;

Energy and Environment: firewood shortage and protection risks associated with firewood collection.

The solutions proposed by participants are:

Protection: strengthen security around the camp, step up SGBV awareness/interventions, and increase support to unaccompanied children;

Education: secure more funding to construct additional classrooms/schools, improve distribution of school materials, recruit more qualified teachers and improve access to quality education;

WASH: improve water supply and drill more boreholes, increase water storage capacity, decommission and replace full latrines and distribute adequate soap

Health: increase access to health facilities, invest in qualified staff, procure more medical equipment, and improve prescription process;

Nutrition and Food: reverse food cuts, tackle food distribution gaps and improve information dissemination

Shelter and NFIs: repair and improve shelter quality, allocate more space/additional tents for families, provide padlocks to households, improve NFI distribution;

Livelihood: allow freedom of movement and relax permit access, harmonise prices in the Common Markets, and provide more vocational and business training

Energy and Environment: improve security, find alternative energy sources, and delineate camp boundaries.

The participatory assessment presents recommendations and will influence the design of UNHCR’s programmatic responses in Nduta and Mtendeli.