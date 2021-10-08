The United Kingdom’s Obligation to Investigate, Record and Report Civilians Casualties in Armed Conflict - A research paper for Action On Armed Violence - March 2021 (Revised October 2021)

The use of airborne explosive weapons by the United Kingdom (‘UK’) in recent armed conflicts has created a risk that civilians might be the victims or unintended targets of the UK’s air strikes. This is because the use of airborne explosive weapons, by virtue of their operational characteristics and largely indiscriminate area-effects once detonated, has been documented to have a greater potential to cause civilian death and injury than other conventional weapons. The use of these weapons, in certain circumstances, may also be unlawful under international law.

This report is written for Action on Armed Violence (‘AOAV’) in the context of the UK’s recent involvement in the Syrian conflict. Over the course of that conflict, since 2014, it is claimed by the UK Government that some 1,700 British air strikes have only caused one known civilian death. However, this figure is disputed by various non-governmental organisations (‘NGOs’) and also by Coalition personnel. It is claimed that the Government’s recording and reporting practices are inadequate, and that it is obliged to do more. However, the Government considers it is under no legally enforceable obligation to do so. The first step in bridging this gulf is therefore to understand, more clearly, what the UK and its government’s legal responsibilities are. That is the purpose of this report.

While the report is written in the context of the Syrian conflict, it also reaches conclusions on the law more generally and the findings of the report apply to all conflicts in which the UK is engaged.