UNHCR United Kingdom Factsheet - September 2022

150,500 people have arrived to the UK through the three UK schemes for Ukrainians, namely Ukrainian family visa scheme and sponsorship schemes since they were launched in March 2022.

1,000+ events took place across the UK during “Refugee Week 2022”. Events ranged from exhibitions at Parliament and leading national arts venues to smaller activities at schools and village groups.

15,684 people were granted protection in the year to June 2022, 24% fewer than in the year to June 2019 (pre-pandemic) but similar to levels seen from 2015 to 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

Report on exploitation and the asylum system A UNHCR and Red Cross report found that people seeking asylum in the UK are at risk of exploitation and have been exploited in the UK. Opportunities to identify and address risks are frequently missed throughout the asylum system, and government policies and practices may unintentionally be contributing to risks of exploitation.

Analysis of legality and appropriateness of the UK-Rwanda MEDP

In a legal analysis published in June 2022, UNHCR found that the arrangement is incompatible with the letter and spirit of the 1951 Convention. Amongst other concerns, UNHCR noted that the agreement lacks adequate safeguards to guarantee international protection and seeks to shift responsibility for identifying or meeting international protection needs to another State or leaving such needs unmet, making such measures unlawful.

UKRAINE REFUGEE SITUATION RESPONSE

As of 30 September, 150,500 individuals from Ukraine are now in the United Kingdom, having been granted permission to enter (131,700) and (18,800) remain under the three UK schemes for Ukrainians: the Ukraine Family Scheme, Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, and Ukraine Extension Scheme. See here for a more detailed breakdown of the three schemes.

Information sharing and signposting: UNHCR has responded to individual queries from Ukrainians and/or their sponsors, providing information on the schemes, and referring to organisations and sources of information.

Snapshot Assessment: UNHCR led an inter-agency assessment on the experiences of Ukrainians, sponsors, local authorities and NGOs under the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme. The findings highlighted positive aspects of the schemes, as well as challenges the schemes faced, and gives concrete recommendations to help strengthen the UK Government’s response.