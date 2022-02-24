The UK’s approach to safeguarding in the humanitarian sector: A review

Executive summary

The sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) by humanitarian workers of people they have a duty to support is a persistent problem in the humanitarian sector. Lack of robust data means that the scale and scope of the problem is unknown. Despite reforms dating back to 2002, prompted by a ‘sex-for-aid’ scandal in West Africa,

SEA is still believed to be widespread in the sector.

This review examines the extent to which the UK government’s safeguarding efforts have been effective in preventing and responding to SEA in humanitarian aid contexts. It considers programming, policy and influencing activities by the UK government between 2017 and 2021, the years straddling the October 2018 international safeguarding summit hosted by the UK (known as the ‘London summit’) where the UK and other key actors made significant commitments to sectoral reform. The review looks at whether the UK government has built a relevant and credible portfolio of safeguarding programmes and influencing activities, and assesses the extent to which the portfolio is having an impact on the problems it seeks to address. It also assesses how well the UK works with others to promote a joined-up global approach to addressing the challenges of preventing, detecting and responding to SEA.

Relevance: How well has the UK government gone about building a relevant and credible portfolio of safeguarding programmes and influencing activities?

The UK-hosted 2018 London summit played an important role as a catalyst for change, focusing international attention in the humanitarian sector on addressing SEA and adding impetus to efforts at local levels. The UK’s strategy, developed in 2020, is wide-ranging, setting out four ‘strategic shifts’ that reflect a broad consensus on priorities in the humanitarian sector: to ensure support for survivors, victims and whistleblowers, to incentivise cultural change, to adopt global standards, and to strengthen organisational capacity and capability across the humanitarian sector to meet these standards. The strategy appropriately includes a mix of shortterm and long-term measures, acknowledging that addressing SEA in international aid will take sustained efforts over time.

The UK’s safeguarding strategy was developed based on wide consultation but would benefit from reinforced systems for ensuring that consultation with crisis-affected people, especially victims and survivors of SEA, informs both policy and prevention and response efforts. The London summit was preceded by a ‘listening exercise’, but more than three years on, a planned follow-up to this has not yet taken place. At country level, there are limitations to donors’ ability to engage directly with people at risk of SEA and, like other donors, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) relies largely on implementing partners to relay information from their consultations with affected people. Efforts should be reinforced to ensure that such information is continuously solicited, analysed and shared by FCDO to improve their partners’ programming, and their own strategy and approach.

The UK’s strategy of seeking change at both the international level of the humanitarian system and at the delivery level in country is relevant, but the balance between the two is overly skewed towards the former.

The UK has made substantial investments to improve protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) in the wider humanitarian system, supporting development of guidance and training, the establishment of international systems for information sharing on SEA, and sector-wide tools aiming to prevent perpetrators of SEA from being rehired by other humanitarian organisations and donor governments. International systemic change is both important and necessary, but it is a long-term endeavour. Both the magnitude of change and the extent to which it has become embedded in humanitarian response remain to be seen. There is a risk that FCDO’s focus on the systemic level, coupled with its emphasis on partners’ compliance with minimum standards, reinforces a top-down approach that may reduce the space for local-level initiatives that could deliver more contextualised results.

FCDO has invested substantially in the creation of a Safeguarding Investigations Team, which has a mandate to ensure a survivor-centred response to safeguarding incidents involving members of staff and recipients of FCDO funding. The department has made a significant effort to enable accountability when complaints are made in UK-funded programmes. However, the design of the case management system made it difficult to identify cases of abuse against affected populations, limiting FCDO’s ability to focus its attention on cases involving the most vulnerable. It is important to be able to identify these victims and survivors, as they are often those most at risk of all forms of abuse and least likely to have their voices heard. We note that FCDO took action to remedy this defect in response to the questions raised by our safeguarding investigations study.

The UK has invested in highly relevant measures to develop the humanitarian sector’s capacity and capability, and to build an evidence base. However, a targeted strategy is needed to address serious and widely recognised evidence gaps on where, when and how SEA takes place in humanitarian settings, who is most at risk, and the short- and long-term effectiveness of current prevention and response measures.

The UK has got many things right in developing a wide-ranging strategy for safeguarding in the humanitarian sector based on extensive consultation with a broad range of stakeholders. However, the approaches adopted place particular emphasis on accountability from operational levels towards the international level, especially the donors, putting accountability towards affected people, particularly victims and survivors, at risk of being deprioritised.

This, and the need to reinforce systems for routinely consulting with, and learning from, affected people, are important weaknesses that need to be addressed. We therefore award an amber-red score for relevance.

Coherence: How well does the UK work with other donors and multilateral partners to ensure a joined-up global approach to protection from sexual exploitation and abuse?

Since 2018, when the UK committed to stepping up action on SEA at the London summit, it has become one of the leading global actors on PSEA. While the UK’s initial activities drew substantially on domestic safeguarding policies and practice, it quickly aligned its approach with established terminology and processes in the international humanitarian sector around PSEA. FCDO investments have been instrumental in strengthening coordination on PSEA, and the department is working collaboratively with a range of partners to increase coherence within the humanitarian sector and improve standards.

The UK has built an effective network of donors and partners, using its convening power to wield influence and provide practical coordination support. However, there is a need to solicit the voices of victims and survivors more actively, both in high-level forums and on a day-to-day basis in humanitarian response operations.

While the UK has worked to strengthen information sharing and reporting on SEA, we found that important weaknesses and gaps exist in global information sharing, which undermine transparency and accountability.

The lack of robust timely data on confirmed incidents of SEA, which are essential for understanding when, where and how exploitation and abuse is taking place, makes the task of reducing risks to vulnerable people much harder.

Although there remain important areas where the coherence of the international effort should be improved, particularly data sharing, the UK government has shown strength and leadership. We therefore award a green-amber score for coherence.

Effectiveness: How effective is the UK’s approach to protection from sexual exploitation and abuse at programme, delivery partner and sector-wide levels?

Reinforcement of minimum standards has improved the quality of PSEA programming, but insufficient funding for core costs undermines effectiveness, particularly for smaller organisations. Since 2018, FCDO has taken measures aiming to ensure that staff and partners are consistently held to a minimum standard on SEA. The department has introduced mandatory e-training for all FCDO staff and role-specific training as required.

It has also developed a Safeguarding Champions network of 85 staff at different levels of seniority, which provides important day-to-day support and ensures that safeguarding remains on the agenda. An SEA risk management capacity has been developed within the department, which requires the logging of SEA risks for each operational context.

FCDO has also imposed requirements and minimum standards on implementing partners, reinforced by training. Partners told us that the department has supported improved awareness and capability among programme staff. However, the implementation of FCDO’s requirements demands additional investments in training, monitoring, establishment and maintenance of complaints mechanisms, and investigations. FCDO funding has not always been made available to cover these costs, which is a particular problem for smaller national and local organisations.

Reporting of SEA incidents remains low, particularly among people affected by humanitarian emergencies, despite heightened attention to SEA and increased work to encourage reporting. Our telephone survey of people affected by the humanitarian response in Uganda revealed a reluctance to use aid agencies’ SEA reporting or referral mechanisms. Our study of FCDO’s own reporting mechanisms showed that the department’s wide definition of safeguarding, extending beyond sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment (SEAH), coupled with the way it filtered and selected cases for follow-up, means it has been overwhelmed with cases. The investigations case management system was not calibrated to prioritise reports of SEA perpetrated against affected populations and there were gaps in FCDO’s internal guidance available in spring 2021, including on protecting whistleblowers and on ensuring due process and protection of the rights of the accused.

The UK has made substantial investments in initiatives to prevent perpetrators from being given the opportunity to reoffend, such as employee screening schemes. Such schemes are necessary but have inherent limitations, not least their limited coverage of staff recruited within countries of humanitarian response, who make up the majority of humanitarian aid workers. It will be important to critically assess the level of effort and investment in these schemes to ensure effectiveness and value for money.

The UK’s commitment to deliver a survivor-centred approach has not yet been realised. We found that FCDO staff and partners understood what a survivor-centred approach was in principle, but very few were able to describe how this was being delivered in the contexts in which they were working. In terms of providing support to victims and survivors, FCDO has made a large ad hoc financial contribution to the UN’s Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and has provided financial and political support to the Victims’ Rights Advocate and field officers. However, the department has not yet found a consistent approach to ensuring the needs of victims and survivors are met or harm is redressed.

Failures to prevent SEA in humanitarian contexts have been attributed to the culture within individual organisations and in the humanitarian sector overall. Profound power disparities and gender inequality contribute to a culture that normalises exploitation and abuse and discourages reporting. We saw evidence that FCDO is addressing culture change internally and externally, but the absence of baseline data and the immaturity of much of the programming make it impossible to gauge the depth or sustainability of this change.

FCDO’s stringent requirements around minimum standards and reporting are helping to encourage culture change in the humanitarian sector. Despite concerns voiced by some about creating a ‘tick box’ culture around safeguarding, these standards and requirements have raised the profile and seriousness of SEA for delivery partners, and reportedly also for their downstream partners. It is, however, important that FCDO ensures that partners do not become complacent in their approach. In addition, risks of negative side effects of stringent reporting mechanisms and sanctions need careful handling if the aims of transparency and accountability are to be achieved.

The UK has invested substantial political capital and financial and human resources on PSEA, resulting in policy and operational changes. This has contributed to increased awareness, more reporting mechanisms, and better monitoring of these mechanisms and of staff conduct. Nonetheless, it remains widely recognised that there is under-reporting of cases by members of affected populations, and there is no evidence base to show that the measures taken have reduced SEA in contexts of humanitarian crisis. We therefore award an amber-red score for effectiveness.

Recommendations

Recommendation 1:

FCDO should focus greater attention on humanitarian responses in country, supporting partners in implementing approaches to protection from sexual exploitation and abuse that are tailored to each context.

Recommendation 2:

FCDO should ensure that trusted mechanisms systematically capture the voices of affected populations, victims and survivors to inform policy and improve operations on sexual exploitation and abuse in humanitarian settings.

Recommendation 3:

FCDO should develop and implement a research agenda on protection against sexual exploitation and abuse that identifies and prioritises key evidence gaps, in particular on what is happening on the ground.

Recommendation 4:

FCDO should ensure that its support of efforts to prevent the re-hiring of perpetrators of sexual exploitation and abuse includes staff recruited in countries of humanitarian response, who make up the majority of humanitarian aid workers.

Recommendation 5:

FCDO should conduct a review of its approach to investigating allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by humanitarian workers in order to address the points identified by this review.