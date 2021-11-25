Statement on child deaths following migrant boat sinking in English channel

Following reports of a migrant boat sinking in the English Channel trying to reach the UK, Daniela Reale, Lead Child Protection and Children on the Move at Save the Children UK said:

“It is devastating news that two children have died in today’s tragedy. No child should have to make a dangerous, potentially fatal, journey in search of a better life and parents shouldn’t be compelled to risk their children’s lives in search of safety.

“Today's tragedy is a wake-up call. It underlines the urgency of the UK government expanding, not restricting, safe and legal routes for those seeking safety and protection here. Today’s loss of life could have been prevented. The safety of vulnerable children and families must be the priority. The English Channel must not become a graveyard for children.”

