Statement on child deaths following migrant boat sinking in English channel

Following reports of a migrant boat sinking in the English Channel trying to reach the UK, Save the Children has issued the following statement:

“We understand two children are among the dead in this latest incident. This is awful news. All children deserve to be safe from harm. The British and French governments must work together to expand safe and legal routes for desperate families fleeing conflict, persecution, and poverty. Child refugees and migrants who have been separated from their families must also be reunited. Parents shouldn’t be compelled to risk their children’s lives in search of safety and no child should have to make a dangerous, potentially fatal, journey in search of a better life. Today’s tragic news must be a wake-up call for both London and Paris to come up with a joint plan that ensures the safety of vulnerable children and families. The English Channel must not become a graveyard for children.”

For more information contact:

Media@savethechildren.org.uk

+44 7831 650 409