Oxfam response to the passing of the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill in the House of Lords

In response to the passing of the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill today, Oxfam’s Head of Government Relations, Sam Nadel, said:

“The passing of this heinous bill is a devastating blow for families fleeing conflict and persecution.

“The Government should be protecting, not punishing, refugees. Alongside the immoral plans to offshore our asylum responsibilities to Rwanda, it is yet another example of the UK reneging on its promises to refugees.

“The horrific conflict in Ukraine has inspired huge public support for those seeking refuge and is a reminder of the importance of a fair asylum system and the need for more safe and legal routes.”

