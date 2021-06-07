Oxfam response to the news that the aid spending amendment will not be accepted

In response to the news that the aid spending amendment will not be accepted, Sam Nadel, Oxfam’s Head of Policy and Advocacy said:

‘It is bitterly disappointing that parliament missed today’s opportunity to vote on keeping its promise to voters and the world’s most vulnerable people by restoring the 0.7% pledge. Devastating cuts to the UK’s aid budget risk the lives of thousands of people already struggling to survive in some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises as well as cope with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

“As the country prepares to welcome G7 leaders, the Government continues to undermine the UK’s credibility on the international stage while its commitments to the world’s poorest are abandoned.”

