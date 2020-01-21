Oxfam reaction to House of Lords passing amendment to maintain protection for child refugees in EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, 21 January 2020

In response to the amendment passed by the House of Lords today, to ensure protections for child refugees remain in the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, Oxfam’s Head of Humanitarian Campaigns, Ruth Tanner, said:

“We welcome the Lords decision to pass an amendment to maintain protection for child refugees coming to the UK from Europe.

"It's heartening that a majority of peers want to keep our country’s proud record of helping the most vulnerable children.

“Allowing children who have fled violence or persecution to be reunited with their families is a basic right that should be offered by the UK, whether or not we are part of the EU. Refugee children have been through enough and we owe them the chance to lead safe and dignified lives cared for by the people they love.

“MPs now have the opportunity to show that vulnerable lives are not up for negotiation by supporting this amendment.”

