Oxfam reaction to Home Office announcement on resettling refugees

Commenting on the Home Office announcement of a global resettlement scheme for the most vulnerable refugees, Oxfam GB's head of humanitarian campaigns Ruth Tanner said:

"It is welcome to see that the UK will continue it's current commitments to resettling refugees. This will offer hope to thousands of people each year who would otherwise face danger and extreme hardship.

"But I hope the Government will look again at family reunion rules so that those refugees who do find safety in the UK will not face the lasting pain of being separated from their children, parents and other close relatives.

"A simpler and more flexible system that can respond to fast-changing humanitarian situations and future displacement crises would be a positive step. I look forward to seeing more details on this and the emergency resettlement arrangements.

"It is also encouraging that the community sponsorship scheme will continue. Through Oxfam's shop network and campaigning work around the UK, we see how many communities are ready and willing to welcome refugees. I hope they will be given the support they need to participate in meaningful numbers, as we have seen in some other countries."