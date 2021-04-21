OXFAM REACTION: Further detail of UK aid cuts

Reacting to today’s announcement by the Government giving further detail on where aid cuts will fall, Sam Nadel, Oxfam’s Head of Policy and Advocacy, said:

"We are extremely concerned that it will be those struggling to survive some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises who will bear the brunt of these cuts.

"For millions of people around the world, today’s announcement will mean no clean water, no food when they are hungry and no medicines when they are sick.

"Ministers should urgently think again - keeping our promises to the world’s poorest matters more than ever in the midst of a global pandemic."